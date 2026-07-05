Ministry of Urban Renewal strengthens opportunities for small home repairs contractors

MINISTER Lisa Rahming and Managing Director of Urban Renewal Mr Stephen Dean.

By Thegallery242.com

NASSAU| Small home repairs contractors gathered for a workshop hosted by the Ministry of Urban Renewal designed to empower and create opportunities for Bahamian contractors.

Prime Minister Philip Davis said Bahamians should have every opportunity to participate in the development of The Bahamas.

“We believe in investing in local talent and supporting small businesses, because when Bahamian contractors succeed, communities benefit”, he said.

He noted that government investment in local entrepreneurs helps strengthen families and entire communities.

Davis reminded contractors that public trust must also be earned through excellence.

“When you are entrusted with public work, they should know that the job will be done properly, completed on time, and carried out with professionalism and pride,” he said.

He added that government and contractors share responsibility for delivering meaningful results.

“When government is committed to fairness and contractors are committed to quality work, everybody benefits,” Davis said.

Minister oof Urban Renewal Lisa Rahming told participants that the ministry’s mission extends beyond physical repairs to transforming lives and communities.

She said the Ministry’s work is about restoring dignity, creating hope and improving lives.