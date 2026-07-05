Fugitive Kenrick Hanna aka BJ of Grand Bahama set to be returned to the Bahamas to face charges in the murder of girlfriend Monet Darville back in 2019!

Trump’s tightening strong Immigration Policy kicks Ballerina Killer out of America

USA| A fugitive from justice in the 2019 murder of his girlfriend, Monet Darville, has been captured in the United States.

Bahamas Press is learning United States authorities have captured and detained cold killer Kenrick Hanna aka BJ who fled the Bahamian justice system almost seven years ago. A former Interpol RED NOTICE was posted around the world on Hanna to make sure he one day face a court of law in the Bahamas for his crimes. That day is closer than we think.

Hanna was charged in the slaughter his then girlfriend in an apartment on Grand Bahama and in a bold attempt to evade capture jumped from the third floor of the apartment following the murder.

Monet, who had a young daughter at the time of her death, was in an argument with Hanna at the time of her death and wanted to end the relationship which resulted in the violent end of the beautiful woman.

Now Hanna, who was a physical education teacher at a Grand Bahama school, was a BIG CLOSET BALLERINA (yinner know what we mean) at the time, and Monet decided that two women could not be in her relationship.

Some 18 months following his arraignment in the courts no one; not the police, not the judge, not the prisoners, not even his family, knew where Da Ballerina killer Hanna had vanished. But on this weekend, on the 250th Anniversary of the Independence of the United States of America and thanks to Donald J Trump’s powerful “GET YA A$$ OUT AMERICA” POLICY – Monet Darville’s family will get justice in her murder!

A side note; someone or some persons assisted, hid and sheltered’ the ‘Da Ballerina Killer’ (Hanna) into the USA. Who gave the killer passage? Who supported his disappearance in the US, and, who in the Bahamas (FREEPORT PARTICULARLY), aided his escape out of the country should all be dragged before the courts by one foot!

BRING DEM ALL TO JUSTICE! Kenrick Hanna aka BJ did not escape justice alone! He had help and it is those who gave him passage underground is who we want also before the courts!

We report yinner decide!