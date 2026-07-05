US Coast Guard seized a sailboat in the disappearance of American Lynette Hooker

Brian and Lynette Hooker

The U.S. Coast Guard shared video of its personnel seizing a sailboat in May connected to the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Lynette Hooker, who went missing in the Bahamas in early April while sailing with her husband, Brian Hooker.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Brian told authorities that he and Lynette, 55, took an 8-foot, “hard-bottom” dinghy from Hope Town to Elbow Cay in the Abaco Islands on the evening of April 4, 2026.

“During the journey, his wife reportedly fell overboard with the boat keys, causing the vessel’s engine to shut off,” police said in a news release shared on April 5, 2026.

Brian reported that “strong currents” carried Lynette away until he could no longer see her, according to authorities. He then told police he paddled the dinghy to shore and eventually made it to the Marsh Harbour Boat Yard, located on Great Abaco Island, around 4 a.m. on April 5. That is when he was said to have reported his wife as missing.

What really happened in this incident is concerning.