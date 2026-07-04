A fifth passenger in that Shirley Street crash died early Saturday morning…

25-year-old Keno aka Kjay Gordon is the latest victim in that Mazda crash in hospital…

25-year-old Keno aka Kjay Gordon passes.

NASSAU| More sad news has come following that fatal crash on Shirley Street early Sunday morning which claimed the life of four young females.

We are learning 25-year-old Keno aka Kjay Gordon, who was left in critical condition following the crash passed away overnight Saturday morning (July 4th, 2026). He was in the Intensive Care Unit battling for life.

Nineteen-year-olds Evalena Johnson, Stania Webb, Betrica Brown, 17-year-old Diamond Stubbs all died following the crash which shocked the nation and raised serious concerns about unlicensed drivers in SDs who create havoc and mayhem on our streets every day; speeding without any care for life.

Twenty-one year-old crash survivor Shawn Thurston Jr suffered a broken femur, a broken leg and multiple fractures to his foot. He needs a $20,000 procedure and a GoFundMe online crowd funding page has been organized for him.

Meanwhile, the driver who actually walked away from the crash like Superman has been arrested by police to face charges on the multiple fatality deaths. BP reported how the driver did not rent the SD nor did he possess a valid driver’s license. And yet loaded a vehicle up with some 7 other passengers in a compact Mazda.

Bahamas Press warns motorists on the streets across the country to drive with due care and attention. Do not drink and drive. Do not text and Drive. Do not speed and drive. Drive to arrive ALIVE!

We report yinner decide!