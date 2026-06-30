NO LICENSE! DID NOT RENT THE VEHICLE! AND SPEEDING ON WET STREETS! A DISASTER JUST WAITING TO HAPPEN!!!

Sunday road crash remind everyone that SPEED KILLS and traffic cops must examine the drivers behind these SDs which have no license or insurance!

Driver in crashed Sunday SD who walked away from the crash alive had no license nor rented the vehicle!

NASSAU| Check this out: So the driver in that fatal Sunday crash which killed four women had NO VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE! Did not rent the vehicle (his mom did). Was returning from a party with EIGHT SOULS IN THE VEHICLE! DROVE BREAKING THE SPEED LIMITS ON WET AND SLIPPERY ROADS!

And dumb observers following all this are concerned about potholes?

Listen to me…Yinner around here off bad and keep worrying about the wrong things!!!

Too MANY PERSONS ARE ON THE STREETS ARE NOT QUALIFIED TO OPERATE A VEHICLE!!!! DAS THE STORY!!!!