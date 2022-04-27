MOTIA Reception for Exuma Stakeholders￼

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis Q.C speaking with guests at the reception.

GEORGE TOWN, EXUMA| The Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation hosted an appreciation reception for Exuma Stakeholders during the National Family Regatta.

The reception was attended by Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper; Minister of National Security the Hon. Wayne Munroe, Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs, the Hon. Clay Sweeting, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister the Hon. Myles LaRoda; Minister of State for the Public Service the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle; MOTIA Global Relations Consultant/Sr. Advisor Senator the Hon. Randy Rolle; MOTIA Permanent Secretary Reginald Saunders; Actg. Director General/MOTIA Latia Duncombe.

Also at the reception were Kasim Reed, Former Mayor of Atlanta, Georgia; Actor Tyrese Gibson; and other government officials. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)