Well dey kill another one with dey car – Police now charging with vehicular homicide which carry a 5 to 15 year sentence…

file photo

NASSAU| Police caution public to remain on scene of accidents.

A pedestrian who was struck down in a hit and run accident at the intersection of Market and Peters Streets on April 9, died in hospital on Monday, according to police.

Traffic police appealed for anyone with information on the incident to contact them. There has been a spate of recent fatal hit and runs.

Police are now charging motorists who leave the scene with vehicular homicide which could land someone in prison for 5 to 15 years.