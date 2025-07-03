Grand Bahama Icon Sign Unveiled at Fishing Hole Road

FREEPORT| The Ministry of Tourism, Tourism Development Corporation and the Ministry for Grand Bahama unveiled Grand Bahama’s icon sign Thursday morning as part of what Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper says is a part of the relaunch and redevelopment of the Fishing Hole Road Cultural Village.

Officials say the site will act as a tourist attraction for tourists and locals to take photos, preserve memories and also present entrepreneurial opportunities for residents.

The area will also be equipped with WiFi.