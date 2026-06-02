Bulgarian man used card-skimming devices to steal card data of Bahamians!

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| A Bulgarian man accused of installing card-skimming devices on ATMs in New Providence to steal debit card numbers and pins from unsuspecting victims is behind bars.

36-year-old Marcian Dimitrov Marinov faced charges of conspiracy to commit fraud, unauthorized interception of a computer function and money laundering at his arraignment before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly-Burrows.

Prosecutors say that between May 1 and May 26 Marinov installed the devices on numerous Royal Bank of Canada and Commonwealth Bank ATMs.

Marinov also allegedly installed pinhole cameras to record ATM users inputting their pins.

Marinov is accused of conspiring with others to withdraw ATM users’ money through fraud.

At the time of his arrest on May 26, Marinov was allegedly found with $1,200 in Bahamian currency and $400 in U.S. cash when arrested on May 26.

He denied committing the crimes and was denied bail and returns to court on July 13 for trial.