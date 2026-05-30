Missing the Obvious

Dear BP,

Much has been made of the election day crash involving an alleged drug dealer in which no one, thankfully, was seriously injured. The rumour machine has been working overtime to make a connection between the PLP and some conspiracy. However, as is common among “D” graders who lack critical reasoning skills, they have intentionally excluded several equally plausible theories as to why one of the passengers was in possession of B$30,000.

For anyone who had to endure the illogical rantings of these severely unhappy people, this is not surprising. This is clip bait for many of them as they try to make sense of their party’s devastating election loss, so why not monetise their grief and despair? This is also a ploy to deflect and distract from the conclusion that there are other plausible reasons for the B$ 30,000.

As an example, the funds could have been intended to pay election workers and perhaps to throw a victory party later. Totally plausible and more rational than many of the harebrained reasons being pedalled by these rumour mongers, but that would be too easy, rational and unbiased and not sufficiently salacious for their blood lust.

However, there is another matter, more serious and urgent, arising from this plane crash. Specifically, how is it possible for an alleged drug pilot to gain access to the restricted areas of our airports and offer charters to boot? You need an access badge for this. If he had one, how was this possible, and who made this critical decision?

There are questions to be asked and answered about this, as it affects our national security, but everyone appears more interested in salacious gossip than in the United States’ possible response, even though this situation has national security implications for them. But if you want something to gossip about and while away the time, focus on this, the yet unexplained alleged connection between a ratified Free National Movement candidate and a boat allegedly owned by him carrying 200 Kilos of cocaine arrested in US waters.

Sincerely,

Michael J. Brown