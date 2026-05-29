Homicide victim in Lizzy, Aljaron Stubbs, was on bail for an attempted murder of a police sergeant back in 2023!

Aljaron Stubbs, 23, of Barbados Ave in Elizabeth Estates, who was shot dead on Thursday afternoon was on bail for several serious incidents including the attempted murder of a Police Sergeant!

Aljaron Stubbs, 23, is the lastest homicide victim recorded May 28th Thursday 2026 .

NASSAU| The country’s Thursday homicide victim is Aljaron Stubbs, 23, the young man who was accused of being at the centre of a plot to murder Police Sergeant Raphael Miller back on March 13, 2023.

On Thursday, while Stubbs was in his Suzuki Wagon with his girlfriend, the couple was shot in a hail of bullets. She was hit in the back and survived but Stubbs died on the scene, leaving the community screaming and hollering.

Stubbs, along with Roger Wallace, stood before then-Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt back in October 2023 facing serious attempted murder charges on that police sergeant.

Now get this: what media will not tell yinner is that Stubbs (at age 20) was on bail for another attempted murder and his sidekick Wallace was already awaiting trial for two murders: the 2021 murders of Nevada “Booker” Nairn at Fox Hill and Antone “Conchman” Thompson at Faith Avenue South. Most people around here do not let forget even if most in the society matters go!

Additionally, Stubbs had appeared in the same court charged with the February 10th, 2023 murder of Jorge Cuevas, who was gunned down outside Island Luck on West Bay Street.

Back in May 2023, Justice Bernard Turner, after hearing arguments in a bail application for Stubbs, denied the application, citing that he was not a right and proper fit for bail back then.

Anyway, someone in the court granted Aljaron Stubbs bail and today, in the end, he is dead. The family is in the streets screaming; accusing the world and cussing the people at the morgue on national TV. And, as we often say on this page, be warned people getting bail in the Bahamas – IT IS EQUAL TO A DEATH SENTENCE! And while all is being said most in media refuse to give the research and present the history of these victim. These killings are always connected to some serious incident.

We report and yinner decide!