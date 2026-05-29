A response to Hubert Ingraham Niece Krysti Campbell

Hubert Ingraham helped his niece in her penned letter.

The situation with Peter Turnquest had more to do with leadership than with the FNM itself.

Under Dr. Minnis, senior officials resigned when controversies arose. Peter Turnquest resigned as Deputy Prime Minister. Duane Sands resigned as Minister of Health. Even Michael Pintard resigned as FNM chairman and senator during the Nygård controversy while Dr. Minnis was leader of the FNM.

What many people find interesting is that several of the individuals who were affected by decisions made under the Minnis administration, along with others, later became some of Dr. Minnis’ strongest critics. Many of the same people who once served alongside him eventually supported efforts to remove him from the leadership and push him to the sidelines of the party.

Whether you agree with Dr. Minnis or not, history shows that holding people accountable can come with a political cost.

Which brings me to another question: if holding your own people accountable contributed to what happened to Dr. Minnis politically, do you really think Prime Minister Davis is eager to suffer the same fate?

The real question is this: if leaders are punished for enforcing standards against their own allies, what incentive does any future leader have to hold anyone accountable?

— A Minnisite

Team Minnis Fan Page