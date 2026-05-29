Suicide suspected on West Bay Street and a killing in Elizabeth Estates on Thursday…

Scenes from that suicide scene on Thursday.

NASSAU| Police just made the discovery of a female who they believe committed suicide near the Curly’s Restaurant and Bar on West Bay Street.

Now we do not know how police came to that conclusion or in what condition was the body to make such an early claim at such a busy location. The bar we know is located in the busy FISH FRY.

This comes following a shooting death in the Elizabeth Estates Community earlier on Thursday which involved two individuals. One of the victims died following the ordeal.

We report yinner decide!