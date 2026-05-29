PINTARD DOES LIE! And his LATEST IS ON TOP NOTCH Builder Limited!

Pintard will not be nominated in 2031 AND MEDIA MUST DO THE WORD BEFORE MOVING ON LIES AND HEARSAY!

NASSAU| Bahamas Press now has the documents after careful research that Michael Pintard and his cohorts of FNMs are DAMN LIARS salty and bitter following their wicked (CUT-YINNER-KNOW-WHAT) on the polls on May 12th, 2026.

This week desperate Pintard, attempting to hold onto power extended his “Player” lie to the Finance Man suggesting that the top man in the country worked for a man now in the United States. THIS IS A BRAZEN LIE BY THE OPPOSITION!

Tonight we at Bahamas Press present the filed documents which confirmed the directors and shareholders around the company of TOP NOTCH Builder Limited filed on July 8th 2020 and October 15th 2021 when Michael Halkitis served as a Consultant/Director.

It is shameless to also see that the media following on the back of the now desperate Opposition Leader failed to carry out the basic rules of journalism to see and discover if what was being said by the Leader of the Opposition are indeed truth or fact.

Tonight we lay on the table of public record the Registered Documents filed in the Registrar of Records which list the shareholders, Directors of TOP NOTCH Builder Limited when DECENT Michael Halkitis was a Director.

Read for yourselves (ABOVE AND BELOW) and tell Pintard STOP THE LIES before BP go ballistic (CAMPAIGN MODE) on the FNM and MEDIA; and remind Pintard on the FULL Murder for HIRE LIE PLOT with Toogie and BOBO! Remember now we have the tapes! Mark MY WORD – Pintard will not be nominated in 2031!

We report yinner decide!