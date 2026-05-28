Fugitive D’Angelo Culmer is back in police custody after on the run for seven months!

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning fugitive D’Angelo Culmer is back in police custody after escaping police custody outside the Magistrate court some seven months ago. BUT GET THIS:

Culmer was remanded to prison on February 16, 2024, accused in the killing of 39-year-old Rudiska Bethel in a drive-by shooting on Ragged Island Street. At that same time he was on bail for the attempted murder of another individual.

His violence also caused the shooting of two other victims who were talking to Bethel at the time of her killing.

We report yinner decide!