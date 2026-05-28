Helen Elizabeth Clarke Coverley passes at 74

Ms Helen Elizabeth Clarke Coverley, 74

Nassau| The country is getting ready to lay to rest Ms Helen Elizabeth Clarke Coverley, 74. She passed away on May 1st 2026 at her residence on Zinnia Street, Kennedy Subdivision in Nassau.

As a civilian Helen worked in the Human Resources Department at the Royal Bahamas Police Force, from 1999 where she was loved and treasured.

She is survived by her children (Cislynn, Christina, Cherise, and Cornell), grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as a large extended network of relatives and Revolution Church families.

May she rest in peace.