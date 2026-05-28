Butterfield Bank to acquire CIBC Caribbean for $1.8 billion – Building a Leading Independent Bank For International Financial Centres and Caribbean Communities 

NASSAU| Butterfield and CIBC Caribbean are combining strengths to deliver a more diversified and more resilient banking and wealth management platform. Our expanded capabilities and scale will allow us to better serve all of our stakeholders, with minimal disruption to our clients and communities. Both organisations share a commitment to relationship banking, exceptional service, and supporting the long-term wellbeing of our clients, employees and local communities. Together, we will do even more of what we do best.



The transaction will allow us to:



Combine complementary strengths, expertise and shared values

Strengthen operational resilience and efficiency

Deliver enhanced corporate, personal and wealth management services to clients

Expand our geographic reach and capabilities across Bermuda and the English-speaking Caribbean

Improve our ability to process cross-border payments

Continue investing in technology, digital banking and cybersecurity

Support sustainable, long-term growth

The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory review and approval, and Butterfield is committed to working closely with regulators and stakeholders to ensure a responsible, transparent transition that protects customers, employees and communities.

Local operation will remain the same throughout the transactions.