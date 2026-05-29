Marvin Dames back in the US – perhaps to get his loaded Cocaine Boat back from the Americans?!

Filed documents of boat now taken by US authorities.

NASSAU| Latest news coming into the Bahamas Press, as we understand it, is that former National Security Minister Marvin Dames flew to the United States in a bold attempt to retrieve his boat from the Americans.

Sources tell us Dames, who has been in the US since the General Elections, attempted to get his boat back, but was unsuccessful.

Now earlier this year his “business partner” sailed some 200 kilos on the Charter vessel “REEL Xperience”. Boat captain Malcolm Goodman is accused of smuggling an estimated $4 million worth of cocaine into the United States. This cargo had the potential to cause harm and even death to some 300,000 Americans.

BP shared how the vessel was registered to Dames in records from the Port Authority. Both US and Bahamian Authorities do not return vessels loaded with drugs and COCAINE is where ya put me.

Dames got a loan to purchase the vessel, which he must now repay.

News of the loaded cocaine boat broke on BP first and was widely circulated across BP channels, confirming the owner and captain’s identity.

Meanwhile, the press was too shaken to ask Opposition Leader Michael Pintard one question about Dames’ boat. He was also the FNM standard bearer for Mount Moriah. He lost the seat to PLP second term MP McKell Bonaby.

The Cocaine Scandal, so named by BP, destroyed the FNM at the polls and left them in the wilderness of the Bahamian electorate for another five year term.

WHAT IS THIS?!