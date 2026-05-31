Bowling Champion Glenroy “Flo” Saunders 83, found dead inside his Sunlight Cottage home.

Glenroy “Flo” Saunders

NASSAU| Bahamas National Bowling Champion Glenroy “Flo” Saunders was found dead inside his home in Sunlight Cottage just off East Street on Sunday morning.

Sources confirmed he died at his upstairs home and his body was found in its early stages of decomposition; which confirms he died for some time. He was 83.

In 1981 at the age of 38, Glenroy ‘Flo’ Saunders captured the first and only medal for the Bahamas at the World Cup when he picked up a bronze in Madison Square Gardens in New York.

He traveled the world competing at world tournaments representing the Bahamas in the sport which earned him the name “FLO”.

Saunders was also the owner of Bahamas Locks and Keys.

Tonight we at BP pray for his soul. May he rest in peace.