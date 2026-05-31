Turtlegrass Resort and Beach Club BOB Coughlin should be branded Persona non grata across The Bahamas!

Bahamas Investment Authorities to determine if that land in Exuma can now be reclaimed

Bob Coughlin

EXUMA| Bahamas Press is now turning our editorial guns down in the Exumas where a developer of the Turtlegrass Resort and Beach Club there, BOB Coughlin, is behaving like some new chieftain leading that part of the country.

Coughlin, you should know, was sanpctioned by the Government after his development was stopped after he was caught building on land he got from the Government of the Bahamas without proper permits and permission.

The developer is now behaving like a brat, leading a multi-million-dollar anti-Bahamas Campaign in a bold attempt to destroy the reputation of the good people of the Exumas and by extension the Bahamas. And we at BP will not sit idly by and allow such a vicious attack on Bahamians.

Just before the General Elections, to prove his disgust against Bahamians, rogue Coughlin axed 53 employees and ordered them to go to Bay Street and protest against their Government. IMAGINE THAT! A GUEST IN THE COUNTRY BEHAVING in such an offensive, rude and disrespectful way?

And, while axing workers, rude, rogue and disrespectful Coughlin has picked a fight with competing projects set to transform Exuma and deliver greater wealth for Bahamians. How could some rogue foreigner believe they can stop that?

Bahamians should note in this row down in Exuma these facts:

– Building without proper permits and licenses is a violation against the laws of the Bahamas! That is strike one against Coughlin!

– Having gotten land from the Government of the Bahamas for around $20K per acre and in the end attempting to cuss out in the road the People of the Bahamas and their Government is STRIKE TWO AGAINST Coughlin and his project!

– Using Bahamians workers as pawns, firing them before a General Election and begging them to protest against their government with an opposition party is STRIKE THREE against Coughlin!

Bob Coughlin has shown his true contempt for Bahamians. Instead of paying these workers he has them out in the cold while he spends millions seeking to harm The Bahamas.

We at BP are calling on Bahamas Investment Authorities to determine if that land in Exuma can now be reclaimed and offer it to other Bahamian developers for the same price!

It will not be long before this page calls for Bob Coughlin to be listed Persona non grata in Exuma and by extension ALL ACROSS THE BAHAMAS!

We ga report and let yinner decide!