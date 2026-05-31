BASKETBALL COMMUNITY MOURNS THE LOSS OF DAVID ‘STRETCH’ MORLEY

David ‘Stretch’ Morley

David ‘Stretch’ Morley was named Most Valuable Player in the late 1970s when Grand Bahama won the then Commonwealth Basketball Championship for the very first time.

The Island Lobsters defeated the Kentucky Colonels out of New Providence.

Morley was a model member of the Island Lobster; discipline, determined to win, willing to do the tough work and let others shine, and was a great person on and off the court.

David Stretch Morley is a historical figure in Grand Bahama basketball and a national treasure.

Heartfelt condolences to his family and the legendary Island Lobster basketball community once led by the late Coach Terry Wildgoose.

May the Heavenly angels greet him warmly.

Peter Adderley

Former Junior League player Island Lobsters