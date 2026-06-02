Grade two FNM security officer Carlesha Bain tried to digup inside Prime Minister Davis bags – well what is dis?

Carlesha Bain was hired two years ago by the PLP and now fired herself trying to subject the Prime Minister to bag search! WHERE WAS HER SENIOR HEAD OF SECURITY AT BIMINI AIRORT!?

Carlesha Bain doing shit on the job!

Bimini| A Grade Two security officer who publicly claimed she was dismissed from her job for enforcing airport security procedures has faced intense criticism on social media after additional allegations about the incident surfaced online.

Carlesha Bain, a supporter of the Free National Movement (FNM), published a lengthy Facebook post announcing that she had been terminated from her position and suggesting that her dismissal was connected to an encounter with Prime Minister Philip Davis at the Bimini airport shortly before the May 12 general election.

In the post, Bain wrote: “My name is Carlesha Bain, and today I am unemployed.” She insisted she had lost her job not because she had stolen, failed in her duties, or behaved improperly, but because she had “done exactly what I was trained to do.”

According to Bain, the incident occurred on May 3 while she was on duty as a Grade Two Security Officer.

“I wasn’t rude. I wasn’t confrontational. I wasn’t trying to make a scene. I was simply doing my job,” she wrote.

Bain further alleged that complaints were made against her following the encounter and that pressure intensified after the election before she was eventually dismissed on June 1.

“When I asked if I could be suspended instead, I was told, ‘No, we have to get rid of you,'” she claimed.

The post culminated with Bain asking readers: “Am I Victim #1 of the PLP? You decide.”

However, rather than generating widespread sympathy, Bain’s comments triggered a wave of criticism online. Social media users challenged her account of events after allegations emerged that she had acted disrespectfully toward the Prime Minister during the airport encounter.

Commenters alleged that Bain’s conduct went beyond routine security procedures and accused her of behaving in an unnecessarily confrontational manner. Some social media users further alleged that Bain believed the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) would lose the election and that an FNM victory would shield her from any professional consequences.