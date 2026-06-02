Vehicle body man Chino gunned down in Tropical Gardens early this morning

WHO WANTED CAR BODY MAN CHINO DEAD? AND WHY!

Car body man Chino shot dead outside a home in Tropical Gardens this morning.

NASSAU| Police have launched an investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred in the Tropical Gardens area on Tuesday June 2nd, resulting in the death of a 45-year-old man whose first name we know as Chino.

Bahamas Press is now learning the victim is a car bodyworks repair man who operates his shop in the Chippingham community near Constitution Drive.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after midnight, police received a call from a woman who reported that her husband had been shot outside their residence. Officers were dispatched to the scene, where they discovered an unresponsive male, dressed in dark clothing, lying next to a Nissan Note vehicle.

Chino appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and, after examination, confirmed that the victim showed no signs of life.

Initial investigations indicate that the victim had left his residence at approximately 8:30 p.m. and was returning home when he was confronted outside the property by unknown assailant(s). The victim was reportedly shot multiple times. The victim vehicle also sustained gunshot damage to the driver’s side door.

The investigation remains ongoing.