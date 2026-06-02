Police arrest student after bold attack against S C McPherson female Principal

File Photo

NASSAU| A male student was taken into police custody at SC McPherson Junior School earlier today after he viciously attacked and assaulted the principal of the school during school hours.

The attacked occurred after the principal who is a female confronted the student about his conduct during exam time. The student unleashed a barrage of blows on the principal after he pinned her to the wall, forcing her to protect her face and head from the assault.

The principal did not fight back as other faculty and students restrained the male student and called the police, who arrested the student on the scene.

Bahamas Press warned educator to walk around with yinner rod and send dese bad unruly churrin to their parents who created these monsters!

We report yinner decide!