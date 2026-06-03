FNM to keep Pintard til October 2027 – SO HE SAYS!

Opposition Party has lost thousands of voters and four election defeats since 2021! IS THE FNM BECOMING AN EXTINCT POLITICAL BRAND?

Shanendon Cartwright, Michael Pintard and Duane Sands before the press.

NASSAU| After suffering a 33-8 major defeat in the May 12 general election, Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard will continue heading the party at least until next year.

The FNM’s Central Council met and overwhelmingly decided to postpone its convention until by October 2027, even though the party’s constitution calls for one every two years following the previous gathering on June 1, 2024.

While some members pushed for an earlier event, the majority saw no immediate need. In July, the party plans to conduct a postmortem review, possibly in the form of a conclave, to examine the reasons behind its poor performance.

Pintard has indicated he will base his decision on whether to remain as leader on the outcome of that assessment. The FNM secured only eight seats in Parliament, with its parliamentary caucus, Central Council, and executive having already agreed for Pintard to stay on in the role.

This marks the party’s fourth straight loss since 2021, amid ongoing internal divisions and challenges from the Minnis era.