Prime Minister Davis Congratulates the United States of America at 249th Independence Celebrations

Honour Guard salute the American flags.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – During his remarks at the United States of America Embassy’s 249th Independence Celebrations, held at the John Watling’s Distillery, on July 2, 2025, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis said that Bahamians join their voices in celebration with them.

“We offer congratulations not only on this milestone, but on your enduring commitment to the principle that true progress means shared prosperity — within your borders and beyond,” Prime Minister Davis said.

“The bond between our two nations runs deeper than proximity,” he added. “It is historic. It is personal. It is strategic.”

Prime Minister Davis pointed out that, from the earliest days of Bahamian and American contact — whether through trade, migration, or shared challenges – their histories had been “intricately entwined, histories formally cemented in 1973 with the forging of diplomatic ties between our two nations.”

“Today, that bond is strengthened through robust trade relationships, joint ventures in renewable energy and an enduring commitment to regional security and development,” he stated. “Together, we respond to the challenges of climate change. Together, we advance the cause of democracy and good governance. Together, we navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving world,” Prime Minister Davis added.

He noted that the United States had long demonstrated that true leadership meant “creating pathways for others to prosper”.

“And The Bahamas, your close and steadfast neighbour, continues to grow alongside you. Proof that when nations invest in each other’s success, shared prosperity is inevitable, as friends, as partners,” Prime Minister Davis noted.

He added: “As you count down to 250 years of independence, I trust you will continue to draw strength from your founding principles and from the understanding that diversity of thought, background, and opportunity create the strongest foundation for shared success. And as you do, know that the people of The Bahamas celebrate with you – not as spectators, but as partners who share in the vision of peace, prosperity, and progress.

“May your light continue to illuminate pathways to prosperity – for your citizens, for your partners, and for communities around the world who benefit from your commitment to shared success.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC addressing guests.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis joins in the festivities at the United States of America Embassy’s 249th Independence Celebrations, with senior Government officials, members of the Diplomatic Corps and Clergy, and other well-wishers, at John Watling’s Distillery, Buena Vista Estate, on July 2, 2025. (BIS Photos/Eric Rose)