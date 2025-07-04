King’s 2025 New Year’s Day Medals presented for service to religion, community work, and business

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt presented the King’s 2025 New Year’s Day Medals during the British Honours Ceremony in the Ballroom of Government House, on Thursday, July 3.

Receiving medals were:

Mr. Demetrios Mosko, O.B.E. for service to Business and the Community.

Rev. Diana Francis, M.B.E. for service to Religion and Youth Work.

Bishop Godfrey Williams, M.B.E. for service to Religion and the Community.

Bishop Herbert Kemp on behalf of his father Bishop Hensel Kemp, B.E.M. for service to Religion.

Dr. Inez Rolle, B.E.M. for service to Religion.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis gave congratulatory remarks.

(BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)