“The future of Bahamian seafaring is bright,” Prime Minister Davis Remarks at the Opening of LJM Maritime Academy Recreational Complex

PM Davis greets LJM graduates

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis said that the opening of the LJM Maritime Academy Recreational Complex, on July 3, 2025, was a “new national achievement – one which builds on our storied history of seafaring”.

“The Bahamas, it has been said, is a nation of navigators,” Prime Minister Davis said. “Seafaring is what unites our archipelago. It’s what makes our seven hundred islands one home. Whether for subsistence, sport, trade, or recreation, seafaring is simply a Bahamian thing. So, it is no surprise that our first gold medal at the Olympics, secured by Sir Durward Knowles and Cecil Cooke, was in sailing.

“From hand-crafted sloops to cargo vessels and cruise ships, Bahamians have long proven themselves expert mariners, both at home and abroad,” he added.

“In this regard, the LJM Maritime Academy has played an important role.”

Among those present were Minister of Foreign Affairs the Hon. Frederick Mitchell and Senior Advisor in the Office of the Prime Minister Kevin Simmons.

Prime Minister Davis pointed out that the Academy was founded just over a decade earlier as the nation’s first tertiary-level maritime training institution; and it had expanded access to “quality nautical education for Bahamians”.

“It has also strengthened our standing in the global maritime sector by building capacity and increasing the supply of skilled labour,” he noted. “Rigorous academic instruction, combined with in-depth practical training, sets this institution apart.”

Prime Minister Davis added: “The administrators, educators, and students of the LJM Maritime Academy are raising the bar – for themselves, and for others around the world. LJM is not only meeting, but in some cases, exceeding the global benchmarks outlined in the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers.

“And today, this community of seafarers takes its commitment to excellence one step further.”

Prime Minister Davis said that, already, LJM students benefited from state-of-the-art facilities, such as full-mission marine bridge and engine room simulators, engineering workshops, and a maritime library, among other amenities.

“With the opening of the LJM Recreational Complex, we take a bold stride toward an even more holistic educational environment for our future mariners,” he said. “We also pay tribute to a luminary, Sir Lowell J. Mortimer, who worked tirelessly alongside public and private partners to bring this institution to life.”

Prime Minister Davis pointed out that the new recreational complex will feature a range of athletic facilities, including a swimming pool, basketball court, and tennis court.

“It will promote wellbeing and relationship building, adding to the already rich intellectual environment at Crystal Cay,” he noted. “Developing well-rounded mariners is a core mission of this institution, and I am confident that these new facilities will go a long way toward supporting the long-term social, mental, and physical well-being of the LJM graduates.”

Prime Minister added: “I also find it heartening that this complex will be used for community outreach. Here, young people from surrounding communities will be able to pass their time in a productive manner. They won’t be on the streets. They’ll be learning new skills, practising discipline, and building lifelong relationships.”

He stated that commitment to community outreach spoke to a “broader purpose” of the LJM Maritime Academy, and that was in supporting national development.

“It reflects an important value: that the progress of one institution can – and indeed ought to – support the progress of the wider community,” Prime Minister Davis said. “For its part, The Government of The Bahamas continues to prioritise the protection and sustainable use of our marine environment.”

He added that the blue economy was “an exciting sector, bursting with opportunity”.

“Historically, it has supported countless Bahamian livelihoods, and the future abounds with new opportunities for national development,” Prime Minister Davis noted.

He added: “In seeking to protect and promote the potential of our waters, our Government has strengthened safety protocols, improved legislative compliance, and empowered maritime authorities to issue notices, impound rogue vessels, and redress negligence at the offenders’ expense. Our waters are among our nation’s greatest assets – and they merit our utmost respect.

“We are fully committed to ensuring that they are enjoyed safely, sustainably, and in accordance with maritime law.”

Prime Minister Davis stated that, on behalf of the Government of The Bahamas, he saluted the faculty, staff, and cadets of LJM Maritime Academy.

“Today marks a wonderful milestone,” he said. “To our maritime sector representatives and fellow government partners, I thank you for contributing to this noble cause.”

“The future of Bahamian seafaring is bright,” Prime Minister Davis added. “Let us continue to work together to build a nation where excellence is the norm, and opportunity lies at every shore.

“Thank you, and may God bless all of you.”

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis speaks at the opening of the LJM Maritime Academy Recreational Complex, on July 3, 2025. (BIS Photos/Eric Rose. Drone Photography Courtesy of Eric Rose)