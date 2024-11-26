Mrs. Ann Marie Davis presented awards at Bahamas State Association of Elks ceremonies

Presentation to Mrs Ann Marie Davis.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Aquinas College student Lester Arnett was the recipient of a $10,000 scholarship to the university of his choice as winner of an Oratorical Competition organized by the Bahamas State Association of Elks.

Revere Bethel was honoured as Third Runner-Up in the Bahamas State Association of Elks Beauty and Talent Competition. The Elks held an Awards Presentation Ceremony, November 24, 2024 at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture Conference Room.

Keynote speaker at the ceremonies, Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister commended the Bahamas State Association of Elks for their mentorship and support of young people; and recognized the young persons for their achievements.

Mrs. Davis is pictured, centre right, after presentation to her of a plaque and flowers. Also pictured, Elks — Allison Sawyer, Julian Sands (left) and Randy Curtis.

