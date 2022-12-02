Passenger charged with jitney driver’s murder

MURDERED Bus Driver Geovanny Lafleur

NASSAU| Police have charged a man in connection with the daring daylight murder of bus driver Geovanny Lafleur.

He was shot dead on October 4 shortly before 10am by a passenger on his bus.

Police said a passenger shouted “bus stop” on Robinson Road near Florida Court and shot Lafleur in the head before running off the bus.

Prosecutors say Glenardo Johnson, 26, is responsible for the brazen murder.

He didn’t have to enter a plea when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson and was denied bail.

He returns to court on March 19, 2023.

Johnson told the magistrate that he’s afraid for his life because Lafleur was the leader of the Fire and Theft gang.

