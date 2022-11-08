PHA Staff Notices

Tuesday 8th November 2022 – 7:30pm

The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) wishes to remind staff to follow all updates and advisories from The Bahamas Met Office for the latest information about Tropical Storm Nicole. Based on the latest meteorological advisory and NEMA-led press conference all PHA staff are directed as follows:

PHA Corporate & Supplies Management Agency

All Staff at PHA Corporate Offices and the Supplies Management Agency (SMA) Offices are instructed to report to work for regular working hours, Wednesday November 9th, 2022.

Grand Bahama Health Services

Staff will continue to follow the Storm Roster. Essential staff should check with departmental schedules to ensure they report to work promptly. All questions should be directed to relevant Heads of Department.

Notices for staff to resume regular shifts and working hours once the All Clear has bee issued by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) will be provided via the official PHA platforms and ZNS News.

Princess Margaret Hospital

All clinics, outpatient services and elective surgeries will continue according to our normal

hours of operation and maintain scheduled appointments. Visitation is suspended until further notice.