Students of Holmes Rock Primary school meet with PM Davis.

PM DAVIS: I can’t think of a better way to start the day than having breakfast with Minister Hanna-Martin and the children of Holmes Rock Primary school! Our new school breakfast programme is now serving hot, nutritious breakfasts to the students at the West End school.

Obie loved these children and he made sure they were included in the national programme’s pilot phase. We sure missed our brother this morning, but we know he was smiling with us.