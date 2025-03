PM DAVIS: I want to shine a light on Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and her incredible achievements in women’s basketball.

As the first Bahamian woman to coach a Division I program and a leader who has transformed Ole Miss Women’s Basketball into a powerhouse, she continues to make history and inspire generations.

She is not only a role model for young athletes but a shining example of what is possible when determination meets opportunity.

Coach Yo, The Bahamas is proud of you!