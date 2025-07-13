Two locals from Abaco shot dead while moving drugs on a fast boat between Jamaica and Haiti…

Man from Abaco shot dead in waters near Haiti and Jamaica.

HAITI| We at Bahamas Press are learning blood is in the waters somewhere between Haiti and Jamaica after several locals from Abaco moving drugs in the vicinity were fired upon while transporting suspected drugs.

According to reports some five men (four from Abaco and another from Jamaica) were moving towards the Island of La Torture from Jamaica when gunshots began flying killing two of the locals from Abaco and the others onboard.

According to the Foreign Affairs Office information of the incident was received via the Bahamas Embassy in Port-au-Prince which stated unconfirmed reports that two Bahamians were killed near waters of Haiti.

The release further confirmed that two of the males were deceased, one was taken to hospital and another male has yet to be accounted for.

BP has since attained photos with a victim floating waters. We understand one of the deceased is from Sandy Point while another hails from Moores Island. One of the males from Abaco has been identified by his first name Cammy. BP has not identified the names of any of the other victims.

