POLICE INVESTIGATE DOUBLE TRAFFIC FATALITY on Andros early this morning claiming the life og a local resident and American

A double traffic fatality on Andros claimed the life of Lloyd White and an American.

Andros| Police are investigating a fatal crash on the island of Andros that has claimed the lives of two adult males one an American and Staniard Creek resident Lloyd White.

The incident occurred on Saturday 23rd March, 2024 shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Queens Highway, south of Staniard Creek.

According to initial reports, a 43-year-old Caucasian male was driving a red Toyota truck, while White was driving a black Honda vehicle, which was carrying three passengers, one adult male and two adult females, when a collision occurred between both vehicles.

Police summoned the District Medical Doctor to the scene, who examined the two injured drivers, found no signs of life, and pronounced them dead.

The passengers were transported to the Fresh Creek Medical Clinic for observation and medical treatment.

The Serious Accident Reconstruction Team (SART) from the Traffic Division in New Providence will travel to the island to conduct further investigations into this incident.