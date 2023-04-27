POLICE INVESTIGATE LATEST HOMICIDE – WAS THE VICTIM ON BAIL OR KNOWN TO POLICE?

file photo

NASSAU| Police in the capital, have launched an aggressive investigation into an overnight shooting, which has resulted in the death of 21 year old male resident of Kennedy Subdivision.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday April 26th 2023.

According to information received, shortly after 11:00.p.m. police were alerted via its Shot Spotter Technology of gunshots being discharged in the area of Lily-Way, Kennedy Subdivision. It was there, where they met a male lying on the floor of his home suffering from gunshot injuries to the upper body.

Preliminary reports revealed, that while sitting on the porch of his home the victim was approached by two males, who produced firearms and shot him multiple times about the body. In an effort to evade the assailants, the victim ran on the inside of his home, where he collapsed. After which, the suspects fled on foot in a western direction. EMS personnel were contacted and responded. Checks

of the victim were made, where they found no signs of life.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have any information as it pertains to this incident or any other matter, to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991-3 or 919. ONE QUESTION: WAS THE VICTIM ON BAIL?

POLICE SEEKS ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT

Police in New Providence seeks the public’s assistance in locating a male suspect believed to be responsible for an Armed Robbery, which occurred on Wednesday April 26th 2023.

Preliminary reports revealed, that shortly after 11:00.a.m. the victim was walking in the area of Robinson Road. It was during this time, that she was approached by a slim built male dressed in a dark clothing. This male then struck the victim in her head with a blunt object and grabbed her purse which contained important documents, her cellphone and an undetermined amount of cash.

Afterwards, the suspect quickly ran off in an eastern direction. Investigations continue into this matter.

POLICE CONFISCATED FIREARM: SUSPECT ARRESTED

On Thursday April 27th 2023, Saturation Patrols on the island of New Providence resulted in the arrest of a 33 year old male and the confiscation of an Unlicensed Firearm and Ammunition.

According to information received, shortly after 12:00.a.m. police conducted saturation patrols in the area of Wulff and Claridge Road. While doing so, occupants of a blue Nissan March were intercepted. It was during this time, that the passenger of the vehicle exited and ran away, leaving the driver behind. Subsequently, searches were conducted which resulted in the discovery of a high powered weapon and ammunition.

The male resident of Claridge Road, was then arrested and taken into police custody. Investigations continue into this matter.

ROAD CHECKS YEILDED POSITIVE RESULTS

During a 24 hour period, officers attached to the Tourism Police Division, conducted road checks within the Central District of New Providence. While doing so, a total of (2) persons were arrested and (27) persons and vehicles were stopped & searched.