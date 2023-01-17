PRIME MINISTER DAVIS BRINGS FOCUS ON ILLEGAL MIGRATIONand GUN TRAFFICKING TO MEETING WITH US VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS

Prime Minister Davis and US Vice President Kamala Harris

Washington, DC – Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis met earlier today with Vice President Kamala Harris at The White House to discuss a number of issues facing The Bahamas and the wider Caribbean region.

The United States reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening partnerships with our country and with the nations and the people of The Caribbean.

In discussing items relating to our bilateral relationship, the Prime Minister and the Vice President emphasized the importance of both strengthening efforts to combat illegal maritime migration and reducing the flow of guns illegally entering The Bahamas from the United States.

The Prime Minister also raised the importance of reinstating pre-clearance facilities in Grand Bahama, a critical step to support the island’s economic recovery.

The discussion widened to cover a number of regional issues, including food and energy security, and efforts to combat climate change.

As Chairman of CARICOM, the Prime Minister believes it is important for the United States and other partners in the hemisphere to support Haitian-led efforts to stabilize that country and find a path forward out of crisis.

