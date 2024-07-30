Public Hospitals Authority Commended for 25 Years of Dedicated Service

Minister of Health and Wellness the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville addressing the Silver Jubilee Anniversary Gala and Awards ceremony of the Public Hospitals Authority at Baha Mar resort on Cable Beach on Saturday, July 27, 2024.



NASSAU, The Bahamas — Minister of Health and Wellness the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville recognized the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) for its role in developing a healthier Bahamas over the past 25 years.

The PHA celebrated its Silver Jubilee Anniversary Gala and Awards ceremony under the theme: “Shades of BLUE: Building Legacy, Upholding Excellence,” at Baha Mar resort on Cable Beach on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

The PHA, established by an Act of Parliament in 1999, is being credited for transforming past healthcare delivery throughout the nation, and evolving into a modern healthcare provider with cutting-edge medical technology, skilled healthcare professionals, and a commitment to excellence.

“The Public Hospitals Authority plays a vital role in the Ministry of Health and Wellness’s mandate as we continue our efforts to achieve a healthier Bahamas,” said Dr. Darville in his remarks.

He deemed it a “profound honour” to acknowledge the tireless efforts and remarkable achievements of the PHA over the past quarter of a century.

Long Service Awards and 25th Anniversary Jubilee Awards were presented to employees; a tangible act of recognition for their hard work.

“As a veteran of the public health system, I have witnessed first hand the many challenges and triumphs that define our journey in healthcare,” said Dr. Darville.

He added: “Tonight, I am especially proud to recognize the long service award honourees who have dedicated decades of faithful service to the Bahamian people. Your commitment and resilience in the face of numerous challenges are truly commendable.”

According to Dr. Darville, there was no better way to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the PHA than by recognizing members of this “PHA Family”, past and present, who have gone above and beyond in making a difference for the patients who present themselves for heath care.

Dr. Darville also commended the Board of Directors and Executive Leadership of the PHA.

“Your vision and dedication have been instrumental in guiding this organization to where it stands today. Your leadership has been crucial in fostering an environment where excellence can thrive, and for that, we are deeply grateful.”

Said Dr. Darville: “Your contributions have been invaluable, and as we look to the future, I am confident that we will continue to build on this legacy of excellence.”

Managing Director Dr. Aubynette Rolle spoke to the significant milestones in the healthcare landscape of the country.

The PHA has held the responsibility of overseeing three public hospitals — Princess Margaret Hospital, Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, and Rand Memorial Hospital — along with associated agencies such as Grand Bahama Health Services, National Emergency Medical Services, Materials Management Directorate, and Bahamas National Drug Agency. The latter two combined as part of the Health Systems Strengthening initiative to form the PHA’s Supplies Management Agency.

The PHA has also spearheaded the expansion and enhancement of the public hospitals’ infrastructure; notably the renovation and expansion of Rand Memorial Hospital, the beautification and improvement of Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre including the construction and commissioning of the Child & Adolescent Robert Smith Special Education Complex known as CARS, and the extensive upgrades to Princess Margaret Hospital, including the commissioning of the Critical Care Block in 2014.

“Moreover, the PHA has been at the forefront of innovation in healthcare, with the launch of Telemedicine services, implementation of modern Health Information Systems, and the upgrade of diagnostic imaging facilities across our hospital institutions and health facilities,” Dr. Rolle noted.

She too echoed congratulatory remarks to the staff who were hounoured for their hard work and dedication. Chairman of the Board of Directors Andrew Edwards did the same.