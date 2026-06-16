Roads and Parks Worker John Altidor struck dead by high-speed driver on JFK

Live scenes from that traffic fatality on JFK around 11am this morning.

NASSAU| John Altidor a roads and parks worker, was fatally struck by a female driver Tuesday morning while carrying out roadside duties along John F. Kennedy Drive.

Officer-in-Charge of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Traffic Division, Chief Superintendent Sybrina Porter, revealed that Altidor was attempting to cross the roadway when he was hit by the vehicle and dragged a short distance. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Executive Chairman of the Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority, Jamahl Strachan, extended condolences to Altidor’s loved ones, while emphasizing that the organization remains committed to prioritizing the safety and well-being of its employees.