Bahamian student in double stabbing near the University of South Florida

Dead suspect Hansel Pearson of Grand Bahama is victim in double stabbing investigation near USF identified

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FLORIDA| A 21-year-old Bahamian student in Florida was identified by authorities as the suspect in a double stabbing near the University of South Florida (USF) before he was found dead hours later at a nearby apartment complex.

Hansel Pearson, of Grand Bahama, is suspected of stabbing his roommate and another person during an early morning attack at Halo 46 Apartments in Tampa last Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an update from Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Thursday afternoon, investigators identified the dead man as Hansel Pearson, 21.

The sheriff’s office previously said detectives believe the person found dead Wednesday afternoon at 3600 E. Fletcher Ave. was the suspect connected to an earlier double stabbing at an off-campus student housing complex near USF.

The University of South Florida Police Department previously said Pearson and one of the victims were USF students and roommates at an apartment complex on North 46th Street. The second victim is not affiliated with the university.

The investigation began around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when a man called 911 to report that he and another person had been stabbed at the Halo 46 Apartments.

Both victims were transported for medical treatment and were reported to be in stable condition, HCSO said.