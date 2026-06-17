16 HAITIAN NATIONALS CONVICTED AND 3 FOREIGN NATIONALS DEPORTED

Immigration Officers on the job.

New Providence – Today, sixteen (16) Haitian nationals, twelve males and four females appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans in Magistrate’s Court No. 9 for immigration offences. Eleven were convicted of Overstaying, and five were convicted of Illegal Landing. All individuals pleaded guilty.

The group received fines ranging from $300.00 to $1,500.00 and custodial sentences ranging from one (1) month to two (2) months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. All individuals were ordered turned over to the Department of Immigration for deportation following payment of fines or completion of sentences.

Additionally, the Deportation and Removal Units successfully executed deportation orders, resulting in the removal of one (1) Peruvian male and two (2) Cuban females from New Providence to their respective home countries.

The Department of Immigration reminds all visitors and permit holders that it is an offence to remain in The Bahamas beyond the period permitted. Individuals may be subject to arrest, prosecution, and deportation. The Department committed to upholding the laws of The Bahamas and encourages the public to report immigration violations by contacting the hotline at 242-604-0249 or 242-604-0171/2.