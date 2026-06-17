Trade unionist Perry Cox found dead with stab wounds near the door of a burning apartment in Nassau Village 2am this morning…

PERRY COX

NASSAU| Wednesday morning’s deadly incident in the Nassau Village community proves not every house burning is just a fire but in this homicide #29 incident it is a murder scene.

Police were alerted to the fire shortly after 2:00 a.m., prompting the dispatch of three fire engine units to the scene. Upon arrival, responders observed smoke emanating from a lime-green-and white single-storey stone duplex in Nassau Village.

At the door of the entryway of the apartment police discovered the body of Trade Unionist Perry Cox. His lifeless body suffered stab wounds near the front door.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel were summoned to the scene. After examination, EMS personnel confirmed that the man showed no signs of life. The fire was quickly extinguished but the structure sustained extensive fire damage.

Member of Parliament for the area Jamahl Strachan decried the killing of 63-year-old. He wrote: ” As we mourn this tragic loss, we must also confront the violence that has permeated our community. It is a stark reminder that while we have had a long stent of tranquility, we must be intentional regarding the preservation od that tranquility. There is a need for increased peaceful conflict resolution programs.Together, we must work towards a future where such senseless acts are no longer a part of our lives. May Perry’s soul rest in peace and rise in glory.”

Perry Cox served as the 2nd Vice President and a prominent executive council member for the Bahamas Hotel, Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU). He is also a designated Trustee for the Bahamas Hotel and Allied Industries Pension Fund.

Who wanted Cox dead?

We report yinner decide!