Two RBPF Officers Charged with Extortion!

By Jason Ville

NASSAU| Royal Bahamas Police Force Officers, Felton Turner and Breanna Miller, have been formally charged with extortion following allegations that they accepted money from an American tourist in exchange for not proceeding with criminal charges.

According to prosecutors, U.S. visitor Erick Mondelo was reportedly discovered with suspected illegal drugs aboard a cruise ship on June 14, 2026, and was subsequently handed over to Bahamian authorities for investigation.

It is alleged that Turner and Miller later demanded and received $600 from Mondelo in return for him being released without prosecution.

The case reportedly came to light after Mondelo lodged a complaint, which triggered an official investigation that ultimately led to both officers being charged.Both Turner and Miller were granted bail set at $5,000 each.

Turner is being represented by attorney Maria Daxon (HE GERN TA JAIL), while Miller is represented by attorney Melvin Munroe.

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