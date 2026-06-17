PHA/GBHS and BDSGB pull off successful Blood Drive in observance of World Blood Donor Day 2026

The Public Hospitals Authority, Grand Bahama Health Services, the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Sigma Beta Lambda Chapter partnered with the Blood Donors of Grand Bahama for a special ceremony and blood drive on Saturday, June 13, 2026, in observance of World Blood Donor Day.

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas – The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) and Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) partnered with the Blood Donors of Grand Bahama (BDSGB) to host a special ceremony and stage another successful blood drive on Saturday, June 13, 2026, in observance of World Blood Donor Day.

The special ceremony, which marked the day set aside around the world to honour those who regularly give selflessly to save the lives of others, most oftentimes, strangers, was held in the Foyer of the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH).

This year, the BDSGB also paid tribute to the eight Laboratory Technologists at RMH and honoured five blood donors with gifts and a tribute, ahead of the official opening of the blood drive, known as the “Drip Drip Challenge.”

Guest Speaker, Senior Medical Technician at the National Reference Laboratory Krystal Bain-Symonette, gave an update on the blood donor percentage on a regional level and worldwide, while stressing their invaluable gift which touches the lives of many they will never know.

Deputy Hospital Administrator Sherone Singh, while bringing remarks, spoke to the almost decade-long collaboration the hospital and Blood Donors Society have enjoyed in support of such a life-saving endeavor.

Superintendent Gregory Lockhart, Commandant at the Police Training College and the Sigma Beta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. President Ravanno Ferguson, long-time partners in the fight to sensitize the community on the importance of blood donation, were among those in attendance.