Shuffle in the Public Service and a politician is set to be charged this week…

The OPM and Ministry of Finance.

NASSAU| Come Monday morning there will be a major shakeup with senior permenant secretaries in the Government of the Bahamas.

BP can tell you PS Cora Colebrooke will head to The Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture PS Eugene Poitier, Foreign Affairs, Gina Thompson, Ministry for Public Service, Donella Bodie, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Roslyn Horton will become the Secretariat for the 50th Anniversary of Independence Celebrations at the OPM, Cecilia Strachan, Ministry of Labour & Immigration.

So far no decision has come on Cabinet Secretary Nicole Campbell.

BP though is setting our eyes on the Magistrate Courts of the Bahamas where we know a politician along with others wil be charged this week.

We ga report yinner decide!