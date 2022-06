Kigali, Rawanda| Prime Minister Philip Davis Q.C. and Mrs. Ann Marie Davis attended a State Dinner hosted by the President of Rwanda on Thursday night. The event was held at the Marriott Kigali Ballroom.

Davis wrote: It’s the end of day three of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting here in Kigali, Rwanda, and it has been a true display of all that we share in common as Commonwealth countries. We can achieve so much more together when we spend more time talking to one another.