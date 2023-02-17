The Governor General hosted a State Reception for CARICOM

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith hosted a State Reception for the 44th Regular Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government in Nassau, February 15-17, 2023.
The State Reception was held on Thursday evening, February 16, at Government House. Pictured: a Toast given by the Governor General (right) and Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis, KC. In the group photo, from left: Opposition Leader Michael Pintard; Sir Cornelius A. Smith; Former Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Hubert Ingraham; Lady Darling; Prime Minister of St.Vincent and the Grenadines, the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves; Dame Marguerite Pindling; Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis; and Former Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)