Wanted Man charged in connection with this Yellow Elder murder of Eddie Carrol who was found dead on a track road on June 26th!

Deonte Dean aka JOJO

NASSAU| So Deontee Dean is the man prosecutors filed as the accused in the June 25th homicide death of Eddie Carrol (His body had been at the place of discovery a day earlier).

Now you will recall police arrived at a dirt track road in the Yellow Elder Gardens community on 26th where they discovered the lifeless body of Carrol’s on the tracks. There were visible injuries to the upper body but police at the time just did not had any leads.

But a few hours later police wanted Dean and issued a flyer for the public to help them find him. What led to the homicide is still unknown, but as we follow we ga soon know.

We report yinner decide!