The Blue Hills Power Station Incident

Dear Editor,

On Sunday, July 5, 2026, Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) confirmed that a severe lightning strike hit the Blue Hills Power Station at approximately 10:06 a.m.. The strike triggered a major system disturbance and a subsequent explosion at the 33 KV Substation B. This event disrupted the entire New Providence electricity grid.

Smoke was seen billow from the facility. Technicians had to wait for fire and safety officials to declare the area secure before entering to assess the damage. The blast caused a severe fault on the Earnest Street South Circuit. It also limited BPL’s ability to use its main interconnector to quickly restart the plant’s auxiliary systems.

Grid Impact and Restoration Timeline

The explosion left thousands of residents and major commercial hubs across New Providence without electricity for up to 13 hours.

10:06 a.m. – Lightning strike and substation explosion halt generation at Blue Hills.

– Lightning strike and substation explosion halt generation at Blue Hills. 5:30 p.m. – Technicians successfully re-energize Substation B via an alternative back-feed circuit.

– Technicians successfully re-energize Substation B via an alternative back-feed circuit. 8:54 p.m. – Power is restored to 65% of affected consumers. A lingering fault on a bus interconnector prevents total grid stability.

– Power is restored to 65% of affected consumers. A lingering fault on a bus interconnector prevents total grid stability. 11:00 p.m. – Midnight – Crews work late into the night to gradually bring the remaining dark zones back online.

Spiritual Reflection amid Darkness

The physical blackout heavily impacted Sunday morning worship services across the island. At St. Matthew’s Anglican Church—the oldest dedicated church structure in the Bahamas—the congregation gathered entirely without electrical power.

Despite the lack of artificial light and air conditioning, the service proceeded under the guidance of Canon Basil Tynes. Father Scott Jupp delivered a timely sermon based on Romans 7, addressing the internal conflict of human sin (“For that which I do I allow not: for what I would, that do I not; but what I hate, that do I…“). The contrast highlighted a profound spiritual truth: while society panics over losing physical light, humanity frequently ignores the spiritual “Light of Life” provided by God.

Acknowledging the BPL Workforce

Public frustration directed toward utility grid stability is common during extensive summer blackouts. However, the human element of grid restoration is often overlooked.

The emergency response at Blue Hills involved high-voltage hazards, explosive damage, and volatile weather conditions. BPL engineering and field crews worked continuous shifts from Sunday morning through midnight to manually isolate faults and back-feed power. No injuries to BPL staff or emergency first responders were reported during the incident, allowing the community to celebrate both the return of power and the safety of the workers.

Regards,

GCF