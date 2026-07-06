Marcus Thacker Jr granted $30,000 bail following that June 28th crash on Shirley Street which killed five souls!

Marcus Thacker Jr was granted $30,000 bail following the June 28th crash.

NASSAU| Marcus Thacker Jr, the 19-year-old who drove and crashed a rental Mazda on June 28th slamming into a Poinciana tree at a high rate of speed killing five occupants was charged and granted a $30,000 bail today.

Thacker Jr who had no license nor rented the vehicle but drove in a dangerous and reckless manner caused the deaths of Diamond Stubbs, Evalena Johnson, Stania Webb, Betrica Brown and Keno Gordon. Three of the victims died on the scene while two others in hospital.

Thacker Jr walked out of the vehicle only suffering a broken wrist, while survivor 21- year-old crash survivor Shawn Thurston Jr suffered a broken femur, a broken leg and multiple fractures to his foot. He needs a $20,000 procedure and a GoFundMe online crowd funding page has been organized for him.

Bianca Mathurin, 18 is another survivor who suffers suffered serious leg and pelvic injuries needs blood donations before undergoing preliminary surgery. She resided in the Ranfurly Home as she was taken from her mother by Social Services following an incident when she was just 15.

Bahamas Press wonders what will happen to the parent who rented the car? Thacker Jr mother who rented the vehicle which killed the victims was not charged. Perhaps that is a case for victims’ relatives to pursue in civil court. Someone gats to pay cause the Insurance and definitely us taxpayers (government) has nothing but sympathy for all dangerous and reckless drivers.

Thacker Jr will return to court on October 22nd when a voluntary bill of indictment will be filed. We wonder what will happen to make sure he does not kill someone else on the streets?

We report yinner decide!